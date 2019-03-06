Former Trump aide Caputo says he doesn't have documents sought by House Dems

Michael Caputo, President Trump’s former campaign adviser, said despite not having any of the documents requested this week by the House Judiciary Committee, Democrats still intend to call on him and 81 others to testify.

Caputo told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Wednesday that he and his legal team sent a letter notifying the committee that he had none of the documents it had requested. And still, he said, a staff member informed his counsel that he may still be called to testify.

CAPUTO: DEMS WANT MY TESTIMONY IN TRUMP INVESTIGATION - BUT I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY OR GIVE THEM

“I had none of the documents they were looking for. I was nowhere near any of that stuff, if it happened, when it happened,” he said.

The committee on Monday sent the letter as part of a massive document request to 81 people and organizations, going after information related to Russia’s contact with Trump associates -- including dozens of figures from the president's administration, family and business interests.

“It’s not just a document request. Comply with the document request, I did, I think everybody will, but they intend to invite everyone to testify. This is going to be a long summer.”

COHEN GIVES HOUSE COMMITTEE FILES SHOWING MOSCOW TRUMP TOWER STATEMENT EDIT BY TRUMP LAWYERS

Caputo said he was not explicitly asked to testify; he didn't say if he would in the event he's summoned.

“Everything on my document request and most of the document requests I read, because they’re all online, it was already discussed ad nauseum in the House Intelligence Committee when I testified there for $30,000.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he has testified a total of three times -- a costly matter, calling for a skillful legal team to avoid Democratic traps. “You’ve got to go in with somebody who knows what they’re doing or they’re going to get you in a perjury trap.”