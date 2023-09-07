Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests

Former Trump adviser Navarro convicted of contempt after defying Jan. 6 subpoena

The verdict came after a short trial

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Peter Navarro: They're trying to bully us Video

Peter Navarro: They're trying to bully us

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro details the events leading to his arrest and the explanation over the Navarro arrest spectacle on 'Hannity.' 

Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, was convicted Thursday of contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.  

The verdict came after a short trial. Navarro was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon who was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media in 2020

Peter Navarro (Stefani Reynolds/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

Judge Amit Mehta scheduled Navarro's sentencing for Jan. 12. He was convicted in Washington's federal courthouse of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, both punishable by up to a year behind bars.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

