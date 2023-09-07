Former Trump adviser Navarro convicted of contempt after defying Jan. 6 subpoena

Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, was convicted Thursday of contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

The verdict came after a short trial. Navarro was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon who was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

Judge Amit Mehta scheduled Navarro's sentencing for Jan. 12. He was convicted in Washington's federal courthouse of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, both punishable by up to a year behind bars.

