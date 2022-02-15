Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Former Rep. Max Rose claims US is the 'Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology'

NY Democrat is latest to make wild claims about America’s current state of racial equality

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat, claimed during an online forum that the United States is "the Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology."

Rose, a one-term congressman from Long Island looking to win back his seat from Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., made the comments during a forum on antisemitism and domestic terror hosted by the American Jewish Congress.

"At this point, the United States of America is the Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology," Rose said in a video from the forum.

AOC CLAIMS ‘VERY REAL RISK’ AMERICA WON’T BE DEMOCRACY IN 10 YEARS, WILL ‘RETURN TO JIM CROW’

"Just as Saudi Arabia exports Wahabism and other dangerous strains of jihadist terrorist ideology, as well as organizational funding, the United States of America right now is exporting the antisemitic, White supremacist ideologies that are being taken up by organizations throughout the world," Rose continued.

Rose’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions on why he believes the U.S. is the "Saudi Arabia of White supremacist ideology" and if he believes Saudi Arabia does more on the issue of racial equality than America.

The New York Democrat is the latest to make wild claims about America’s current state of racial equality.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talks with reporters before a House vote on creating a select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol, June 30, 2021.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talks with reporters before a House vote on creating a select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol, June 30, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., turned heads on Monday when she claimed in an interview with the New Yorker that there is a "very real risk" that America will not be a democracy in 10 years and will "return to Jim Crow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think there’s a very real risk that we will not," the New York Democrat told the New Yorker in the interview published Monday. "What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but isn’t."

"I think we will look like ourselves. I think we will return to Jim Crow," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "I think that’s what we risk."

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics