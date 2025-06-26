Expand / Collapse search
Bill Clinton

Former president congratulates democratic socialist on NYC primary win: 'I'm wishing you much success'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren declared that the Mamdani will make 'a fantastic mayor'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio believes there’s ‘a lot of exaggeration’ with Zohran Mamdani fears Video

Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio believes there’s ‘a lot of exaggeration’ with Zohran Mamdani fears

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shares his take on Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s platform on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Former President Bill Clinton, who backed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ahead of New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, congratulated state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani following the candidate's apparent win in the contest.

"Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your victory in yesterday’s primary election and a well-run campaign. I’m wishing you much success in November and beyond as you work to bring New Yorkers together to tackle the city’s challenges and shape a stronger, fairer future," the 42nd president declared in a Wednesday post on X.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, beat Cuomo and others in round one of the ranked choice contest, unofficial results indicate. Cuomo has said that Mamdani "won.'

CLINTON BACKS CUOMO IN NYC MAYORAL RACE, BOOSTING SCANDAL-SCARRED FRONTRUNNER

Former President Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton attends An Evening With President Bill Clinton And James Patterson: "The First Gentleman" at 92NY on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Mamdani's X account bio declares that he is "Running for Mayor to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver free universal childcare."

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has expressed support for him.

"Zohran's inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people—not billionaires—will make life more affordable for NYC. I strongly support @ZohranKMamdani. He’ll be a fantastic mayor!" she declared in a Wednesday post.

CUOMO CONCEDES IN NYC DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MAYOR, CONGRATULATES AOC-ENDORSED MAMDANI

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks during his victory party in the Queens borough of New York City early Wednesday, June 25, 2025.  (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mamdani noted that Warren's support means a lot to him. 

"This means a great deal to me, @ewarren," Mamdani said in a post responding to the senator. "Thank you for your leadership, your fight for working families, and your support."

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS SAY MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI ‘TOO EXTREME TO LEAD’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing titled "The Department of Defense Budget Request for FY2026 and the Future Years Defense Program," in Dirksen building on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump called Mamdani "a 100% Communist Lunatic" in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

