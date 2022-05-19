Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for Congress in Nadler's old district

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in Congress.

De Blasio announced Thursday via social media that he was forming an exploratory committee for the 10th District. Rep. Jerrold Nadler occupies the seat, but has announced his plans to vacate.

"Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle," the former mayor wrote on Twitter. "I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality. Today I am forming an Exploratory Committee for the new #NY10."

He turned down a run for New York governor this year, as he heavily trailed Gov. Kathy Hochul in polls in the Democratic primary.

Earlier this month, de Blasio wrote an op-ed for the Atlantic warning that President Biden should not make the same mistakes he did. De Blasio wrote glowingly of the president, saying there was still time for his message and governance to resonate with voters.

De Blasio's last years in office were controversial and fraught with contention on issues ranging from crime and law enforcement to his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been open about the bitter end of his tenure in office, claiming he made several mistakes that cost him his connection with voters.

"I failed to give New Yorkers a clear sense of where I was taking them. I lost my connection with the people because I mistook real policy for real popularity. I let a focus on individual initiatives, no matter how noble or substantive, distract me from offering an overarching vision for the future," he said in the Atlantic op-ed.

"When it comes to being unpopular, I’m unfortunately somewhat of an expert. I made my fair share of mistakes," he wrote.