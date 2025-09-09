Former Iowa state rep mounts US House bid as Trump-backed Rep Hinson seeks outgoing Sen Ernst's Senate seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Iowa state Rep. Joe Mitchell, who less than two months ago was announced as the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Great Plains regional administrator, is now running for U.S. Congress in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

"Iowa needs fighters in Congress who will have President Trump’s back. As a trusted voice in the MAGA movement, I will always fight alongside hardworking Iowans who have made their support for President Trump loud and clear," Mitchell noted in a post on X.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is not running for re-election in 2026, and GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson, who currently represents the state's 2nd Congressional District, is pursuing the Senate seat.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Hinson.

"I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER!" he declared in a Truth Social post. "Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Mitchell, a Republican, served in the state legislature from early 2019 through early 2023.

His campaign site states that he was "sworn in at the age of 21 – making him the youngest state legislator in Iowa’s state history."

"Joe Mitchell will be a strong voice for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and economic growth. He will fight tirelessly for family farmers, ethanol, and small businesses, defend the right to life and the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump in protecting our freedoms," the site declares.