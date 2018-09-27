Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hearings
Published
Last Update 5 days ago

Ford says breaking point to go public came after reporter appeared in her classroom

Andrew O'Reilly
By Andrew O'Reilly, | Fox News
Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, listens while testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, listens while testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. (REUTERS)

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that she decided to go public with her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a reporter appeared in a classroom where she was teaching.

Responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Ford said she decided to speak publicly about the alleged assault after reporters started camping outside her home, and showing up at the university where she teaches.

More on this...

“At that point I felt that enough is enough,” Ford said. “It seemed like the time to say what I wanted to say.”

Ford alleges an intoxicated Kavanaugh trapped her in a bedroom during a party in the 1980s, pinned her on a bed, tried to undress her and forced his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. She said she got away when a companion of Kavanaugh's, Mark Judge, jumped on the bed where Ford was pinned, and knocked them to the floor.

Kavanaugh, 53, has vehemently denied the accusation.

Ford said Thursday she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about the sexual assault allegations.

Ford: Kavanaugh's sexual assault has damaged my lifeVideo

She added that over time she convinced herself that because she was not raped, she should just pretend the assault didn't happen. But when it became clear Kavanaugh would likely be named to the high court, she said she faced a difficult choice.

She says she sent a letter detailing the allegations to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, but had planned not to come forward. But the letter was leaked to the press, and she ultimately decided to come forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 