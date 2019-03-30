For Dems, Mueller was a ‘saint’ but now Barr is a ‘sinner’: Victor Davis Hanson

Democratic lawmakers are putting pressure on Attorney General William Barr to release the Mueller report but that may ultimately lead to more disappointment for their party, Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson argued Friday.

Earlier in the day, Barr sent a letter to Congress, informing lawmakers that the Department of Justice may release the report on the two-year-long Russia investigation "by mid-April, if not sooner," after the redacting of classified information. That target falls after the April 2 deadline set by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

During Friday's All-Star panel segment of Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier," Hanson -- along with Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt and Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason -- weighed in on the ongoing battle between Democrats and the Department of Justice.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SHOW

Hanson began by declaring as “fact” that the Mueller report will eventually be released, but insisted that “hysterical” people made Special Counsel Robert Mueller “into a saint” while the investigation was underway but have now made Barr “into a sinner” over the lack of transparency thus far about Mueller's findings.

“Unfortunately, they’ve learned nothing and forgotten nothing because this thing is going to come out in two weeks," Hanson said, "and just as they didn’t know what was coming out in the Mueller report and they pontificated and sermonized and were sorely disappointed, if they don’t watch out, they’re going to make all sort of prognostications and predictions that won’t be borne out.

“So I don’t see the two-week timeframe as a big problem," he added. "They should just be quiet, trust William Barr, let the thing come out and they’ll either be confirmed or denied.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurt accused congressional Democrats of “politicking” and asserted that the party sees Barr’s letters to Congress as an “opportunity to complain” about not being able to see the full report sooner.

Meanwhile, Mason pointed to President Trump’s call to release the report in its entirety.