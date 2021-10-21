DeSantis tweets 'Don't Tread on Florida' flag after calling for special special session to ban jab mandates

Florida ’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted out an updated version of the Florida state flag that was trending on social media after calling for a special session to ban local coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"Don’t tread on Florida," the flag reads with an alligator on the bottom paying tribute to the Gadsen flag that contains the message "Don’t Tread On Me."

Also on Thursday, DeSantis called on the Florida legislature to hold a special session with the aim of banning vaccine mandates in his state.

DeSantis held a press conference Thursday and the Gadsden-style Florida flag was displayed by several people in the background.

The Republican governor said he will convene a special session of the GOP-controlled statehouse in November to address vaccine requirements. He didn’t specify a starting date.

"At the end of the day, you shouldn’t be discriminated against based on your health decisions," he said during a news conference. "We want to provide protection for people, we want to make it clear that, in Florida, your right to earn a living is not contingent upon whatever choices you’re making in terms of these injections."

In broad terms, DeSantis outlined policy goals for the special session, including holding businesses liable for adverse reactions to vaccines, removing legal liability protections for employers with vaccine mandates, and added protections for people fired for not being vaccinated.

Associated Press contributed to this report