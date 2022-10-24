Expand / Collapse search
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat

A recent poll found that 51% of Hispanic likely voters favor Ron DeSantis, while 44% favor Charlie Crist

Karla Hernandez-Mats, who is running for lieutenant governor in Florida as Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist's running mate, said during a discussion about race within the Latin American community last year that Latino people are "racist." 

"They're racist too. Our Latino people are racist. It's ok. They still have a lot of colonial mentality and we have to get through that. We have to get through that," Hernandez-Mats, the Miami-Dade County teachers union president, said in a Facebook Live discussion on Jan. 18, 2021. 

Charlie Crist, the Democratic Party's candidate for Florida governor, and his newly announced running mate, Karla Hernandez-Mats, react during a political rally at Hialeah Middle Community School on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Hialeah, Florida.

Charlie Crist, the Democratic Party's candidate for Florida governor, and his newly announced running mate, Karla Hernandez-Mats, react during a political rally at Hialeah Middle Community School on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Hialeah, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Hernandez-Mats, the daughter of Honduran immigrants, was recounting a conversation she had with an African-American friend who was "taken aback" when Hernandez-Mats said that she was indigenous. 

CRIST SLAMS DESANTIS VOTERS AFTER WINNING FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION: ‘I DON’T WANT YOUR VOTE'

"I was so confused by the reaction that I got at that particular moment. And I've had conversations like this with other people that look like me and they will say they're white," Hernandez-Mats said. 

"I share that story because here we are as adults, and we're having this frank conversation, and even as adults who are people of color and come from a very diverse background and lived in Miami, I think that sometimes we just don't understand those nuances. And if we're having a hard time talking about it as adults, then how do we impact our classrooms?"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference held at Bayview Elementary School on October 07, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference held at Bayview Elementary School on October 07, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hernandez-Mats and Crist's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Marie Nuñez have a 10-point lead over Crist and Hernandez-Mats about two weeks out from election day, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. 

A poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy for Telemundo/LX News found that 51% of Hispanic likely voters favor DeSantis, while 44% lean toward Crist. 

