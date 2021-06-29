Florida condo building collapse: Biden to travel to Surfside on Thursday

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday after the collapse of a beachfront condo building that left 10 dead and more than 150 people still missing.

The White House has not yet provided further details of their trip, but the president and first lady are likely to visit the site of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

LIVE UPDATES: FLORIDA CONDO BUILDING HAD DAMAGE COLLAPSE, IMAGES SHOW

The president’s trip comes after the White House raised concern that his visit would divert law enforcement resources from the ongoing search-and-rescue operations and investigation into the collapse.

MIAMI-AREA CHAMPLAIN TOWERS SOUTH CONDO COLLAPSE RAISES SAFETY CONCERNS OVER SEASIDE CONSTRUCTION

The president on Friday ordered federal assistance to support the massive response, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FEMA said in a statement that the assistance was intended to alleviate some of the strain on local and state emergency crews that are working around the clock to rescue those trapped.