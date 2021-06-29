Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescue efforts stretch into 6th day following condo collapse

At least 11 people have died and more than 150 are still missing after the condo partially collapsed Thursday in Surfside, Florida

Covered by: David Aaro, Fox News and Greg Norman

Families wait for answers

People gather at a vigil, late Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The vigil remembered those that died, are missing and those injured after a residential building collapsed last Thursday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday said families of those still missing after the condo collapse continue to wait for news on the fate of their loved ones -- as rescue efforts stretched into the 6th day Tuesday.

“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Mayor Cava told reporters. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”

Posted by David Aaro

Additional bodies identified

People embrace at a make-shift memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021, near the collapsed building for people still missing or dead. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Miami-Dade police on Monday night released the names of three additional bodies that were recorded from the rubble.

The victims named Monday are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52, Frank Kleiman, 55, and Michael Altman, 50.

The bodies of Kleiman and Altman were recovered Monday. Guara's body was recovered Saturday.

Posted by David Aaro

Miami-area building's concrete deterioration was 'accelerating,' April condo board letter reads

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The president of the Champlain South Towers condo association, in an April letter, wrote that damage to the garage had gotten significantly worse since a 2018 inspection and that the concrete deterioration of the building was "accelerating," according to reports Monday. 

In the April 9 letter, the condo board president, Jean Wodnicki, wrote how the building was in desperate need of repairs, and she urged residents to pay millions of dollars in assessments needed to fix structural problems.

She noted that in fall 2018, engineering firm Morabito Consultants was hired to inspect the building, reports said. The engineering report pointed out flaws of the building ahead of work that would be needed for the building to meet 40-year recertification in 2021, documents showed.

Click here to read more on Fox News

Posted by David Aaro

Miami condo collapse leaves man assuming he’ll never see his mom, grandma again

Fox News

The Miami-area condominium collapse has so far left 11 people dead, 151 missing including the mother and grandmother of Pablo Rodriguez who told "Your World" on Monday that he’s expecting the worst."

After seeing the video, I had accepted that I’m never seeing my mother or my grandmother alive again," he said. "As for hope that we’re going to be able to see them, that for me doesn’t exist. I just hope that they’re able to at least recover them so we can give them a proper burial."

The night before the incident, Rodriguez recalled speaking with his mother who mentioned she was awoken by a loud creaking sound in the middle of the night. Her son said he regrets not acting on the occurrence sooner.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by David Aaro

