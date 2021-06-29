LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescue efforts stretch into 6th day following condo collapse

Families wait for answers

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday said families of those still missing after the condo collapse continue to wait for news on the fate of their loved ones -- as rescue efforts stretched into the 6th day Tuesday.

“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Mayor Cava told reporters. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”