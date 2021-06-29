LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescue efforts stretch into 6th day following condo collapse

incoming update…
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday said families of those still missing after the condo collapse continue to wait for news on the fate of their loved ones -- as rescue efforts stretched into the 6th day Tuesday.
“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Mayor Cava told reporters. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”
Miami-Dade police on Monday night released the names of three additional bodies that were recorded from the rubble.
The victims named Monday are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52, Frank Kleiman, 55, and Michael Altman, 50.
The bodies of Kleiman and Altman were recovered Monday. Guara's body was recovered Saturday.
The president of the Champlain South Towers condo association, in an April letter, wrote that damage to the garage had gotten significantly worse since a 2018 inspection and that the concrete deterioration of the building was "accelerating," according to reports Monday.
In the April 9 letter, the condo board president, Jean Wodnicki, wrote how the building was in desperate need of repairs, and she urged residents to pay millions of dollars in assessments needed to fix structural problems.
She noted that in fall 2018, engineering firm Morabito Consultants was hired to inspect the building, reports said. The engineering report pointed out flaws of the building ahead of work that would be needed for the building to meet 40-year recertification in 2021, documents showed.
The Miami-area condominium collapse has so far left 11 people dead, 151 missing including the mother and grandmother of Pablo Rodriguez who told "Your World" on Monday that he’s expecting the worst."
After seeing the video, I had accepted that I’m never seeing my mother or my grandmother alive again," he said. "As for hope that we’re going to be able to see them, that for me doesn’t exist. I just hope that they’re able to at least recover them so we can give them a proper burial."
The night before the incident, Rodriguez recalled speaking with his mother who mentioned she was awoken by a loud creaking sound in the middle of the night. Her son said he regrets not acting on the occurrence sooner.
