Florida AG Moody demands Biden make Supreme Court commission meetings public

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called this week for President Biden to allow public access to meetings of a commission he formed to explore a potential expansion of the Supreme Court, among other reforms.

Moody said she sent a letter to the White House demanding access to the meetings following what she described as "alarming initial steps" by the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers. The attorney general joined other prominent Republicans in decrying any effort to "pack" the Supreme Court with additional justices.

"We must be allowed to observe and challenge any and all undemocratic, un-American policy recommendations that threaten our democracy," Moody said in a video message. "If the president ignores this request and chooses to keep any of these proceedings secret, I’ll utilize the full power entrusted to me by the voters of Florida to preserve the integrity of America’s judicial system."

Biden formed a bipartisan commission to conduct a study examining various potential reforms to the Supreme Court. The White House said the commission’s study would include "the genesis of the reform debate; the Court’s role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices."

Days later, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York and others introduced legislation seeking to expand the Supreme Court by four justices. Progressives have called for an expansion of the court since Republicans fast-tracked confirmation proceedings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Moody argued that efforts to alter the judicial branch had led to the "demise of democracy" in other nations, including Venezuela.

"The political takeover of our courts is a nod to tyranny and is the single most terrifying political issue we face today," Moody added. "As Florida’s attorney general, I’ll do everything in my power to stand against this radical power grab."

Moody has repeatedly challenged Biden administration policies in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she filed suit against the federal government in a bid to overturn a "no-sail" order for cruise lines during the coronavirus pandemic.