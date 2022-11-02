Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman's Pennsylvania Senate lead over Oz narrows after faltering debate performance: poll

Oz's 'definite' support has slowly climbed as Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate makes progress with independent voters

By Courtney De George , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is holding on to a razor-thin lead over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's closely-watched Senate race, according to a new Monmouth University poll. 

Approximately 39% of the Pennsylvania registered voters said they will "definitely" vote for Fetterman, while 9% said they would "probably" vote for the lieutenant governor, according to the Monmouth survey released Wednesday. 

This totals approximately 48%, which is consistent with previous Monmouth results showing 48% support for Fetterman in October and 48% in September.

FETTERMAN AND OZ SEPARATED BY 1 POINT IN RACE FOR PENNSYLVANIA SENATE SEAT: POLL

Oz is right on Fetterman's heels with 44% support, 32% of respondents saying they will definitely support the Republican candidate and 12% saying they will probably support him. Fetterman's lead is within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for US Senator John Fetterman speaks to supporters at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 26, 2022.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for US Senator John Fetterman speaks to supporters at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 26, 2022. (BRANDEN EASTWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

Oz's "definite" support has ticked upward by 7 percentage points since early October as the Republican doctor continues to slowly scoop up independent voters' support. 

The poll of 608 registered voters was taken Oct. 27-31, after the race's only debate where Fetterman struggled to communicate after a stroke took him off the campaign trail in May.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022, in Newtown, Pennsylvania.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OZ TOUTS SURPRISE ENDORSEMENT FROM FETTERMAN'S HOME PAPER, SAYS ‘THEY’VE HAD ENOUGH, TOO'

A Morning Call and Muhlenberg College poll released Tuesday which was conducted over four days – three of which immediately followed the debate – showed Fetterman with a 1-point advantage.

Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10, 2022, in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman campaigns for U.S. Senate at a meet and greet at Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport on May 10, 2022, in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg  |  Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The survey also found that Pennsylvania voters were closely divided in who they want to represent the state in the Senate but lean toward the state being run by a Democratic governor.

The gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano gives Shapiro a 14-point lead over his opponent.

For the congressional races, Pennsylvania voters prefer Republican candidates over Democrats, 48% to 43%.

