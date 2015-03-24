Feds to spend up to $95,000 to teach Haitian prisoners to make own uniforms

A newly announced grant opportunity will provide prison inmates with “vocational training” so they can make their own uniforms, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), an arm of the State Department that combats international narcotics and crime, will award up to $95,000 for a program that will teach Haitian inmates how to sew in order to “discourage recidivism.”

Calling it a “unique approach,” the INL is accepting applications for the project from nonprofit organizations and universities in the United States and Haiti through March 5. The project will cost between $40,000 and $95,000 for one year.

“The objective of the program is to provide training to inmates that will provide them with valuable skills for employment in textile production and assembly, which they will then use to create standardized uniforms for Haiti’s inmate population,” the State Department said in a public notice on Monday.

Click for more from the Washington Free Beacon.