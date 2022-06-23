Feds search home of former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official with President Donald Trump's administration, federal sources told Fox News.

An official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC confirmed to Fox News that there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Clark’s Lorton, Virginia, residence on Wednesday, but would not say more. Clark's name is expected to come up in hearings with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office DC has no comment regarding the nature of that activity or any particular individuals.

Clark served as acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division during Trump's final months in office, and colleagues have testified he was a "true believer" that the 2020 election had been stolen, according to NBC News.

JAN. 6 HEARING: ABC'S DAVID MUIR, CHRIS CHRISTIE CLASH AFTER FORMER GOV INVOKES ‘TREND’ OF DOUBTING ELECTIONS

JAN 6: EAGER TO TROLL TRUMP, ‘MORNING JOE’ COMPARES VIEWERSHIP ACROSS ALL NETWORKS TO ‘THE APPRENTICE’

Clark reportedly flouted DOJ policy and met directly with the White House regarding election conspiracies, rather than going through proper channels.

"It's even more evident in hindsight, but at the time, I did think, 'He's meeting with the president and now he wants to be briefed by the [Director of National Intelligence] on thermostats?…Just what is going on here with Jeff Clark?" former Trump-appointed Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The January 6 committee is expected to highlight Clark's involvement in Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election during upcoming hearings.

The committee subpoenaed Clark in October, but he refused to answer questions during testimony.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.