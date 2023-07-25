Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Federal judge blocks Biden administration’s asylum policy for migrants

Biden administration given 14 days to appeal

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Border residents are 'collateral damage' of Biden’s policies: rancher Video

Border residents are 'collateral damage' of Biden’s policies: rancher

The Biden Administration was dealt a blow on Tuesday when a federal judge blocked a new rule that allowed immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border if they did not first apply online or seeking protection in a country they passed through.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California delayed his ruling from taking effect for 14 days to give the administration time to appeal.

The border in Texas

United States border, El Paso, TX (Kelly Laco/Fox News Digital)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rule was set in place after the expiration of the coronavirus-based restrictions known as Title 42 in May.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

More from Politics