Appeals court denies Trump administration request to block SNAP funding order during government shutdown

A federal appeals court on Friday denied a Trump administration request to temporarily block a lower court ruling requiring the government to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program amid the government shutdown.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit ruling comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said it is working to comply with a judge’s order to fully fund the program for November.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jack McConnell rejected the administration's effort to only partially fund the benefits program for some 42 million low-income Americans for November as the shutdown drags on, giving the government 24 hours to comply.

In a letter sent to all regional directors of the SNAP program, Patrick Penn, deputy under secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, said, "FNS is working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances in compliance with the November 6, 2025, order from the District Court of Rhode Island."

After the appeals court ruling, the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping it will step in by 9:30 p.m. ET Friday evening.

"Given the imminent, irreparable harms posed by these orders, which require the government to transfer an estimated $4 billion by tonight, the Solicitor General respectfully requests an immediate administrative stay of the orders pending the resolution of this application by no later than 9:30pm this evening," an administration spokesperson told Fox News.