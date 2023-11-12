FBI whistleblower calls House GOP 'soulless demons' after voting to give the agency a new $300 million HQ

The FBI whistleblower has called House Republicans "soulless demons" after they voted for funds for a new FBI headquarters, and have not taken steps to reform the troubled bureau.

In a tweet posted on X, Thursday, November 9, whistleblower Steve Friend called out the House GOP after they voted to give the FBI a new $300 million headquarters.

"Last year, I brought protected whistleblower disclosures about FBI weaponization to House GOP. They used it to go on TV and get elected. I lost my career and am under FBI investigation. Today the House GOP voted to give the FBI a $300 million HQ. Soulless demons. Go to hell," Friend posted on X.

Friend claimed when 70 House Republicans voted to approve the $300 million towards the construction of a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland, it was a direct contradiction of a commitment made to him by Rep. Jim Jordan (R.-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

"People who swore to lay down their lives for America have questionable loyalty to the country? They are purging and rebuilding an FBI with people willing to roll over their own countrymen," Friend said on X.

Friend told RedState.com that the House of Representatives has tremendous power that is not being used.

"There's a lot more tools at their disposal that I think they have that they've not used," he said. "They can defund particular individuals' salaries and positions and programs, and they just haven't done it."

Friend testified before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the Judiciary Committee on May 18, along with Marcus Allen, an FBI staff operations specialist, and Garret O’Boyle, an FBI special agent, when the three men went to a luncheon hosted by House Republicans on the committee.

Their testimony focused on ways the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation targeted conservatives for harassment, surveillance, and any chance to pull them into criminal proceedings.

"The FBI has put evil people in charge of the most administrative of tasks. They people came at the Suspendables in unlawful ways which we continue to reveal," Friend said on X.

The General Services Administration (GSA) began the process of building a new FBI headquarters in 2013 under the title "FBI Headquarters Consolidation," which would move the current headquarters located at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, at Washington's 935 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW.