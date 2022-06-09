Expand / Collapse search
FBI arrests Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

Ryan Kelley, Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate, arrested

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace
The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley Thursday. 

FBI agents executed search and arrest warrants at his home in Allendale, near Grand Rapids, and took Kelley into custody, a spokeswoman for FBI Detroit, confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

She would not elaborate on what charges Kelley is facing at this time. 

"At this time, I cannot provide any information on the nature of the charges against Mr. Kelley, although I expect additional information to be forthcoming," FBI Detroit spokeswoman Mara R. Schneider said. 

Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021. 

Ryan Kelly, Republication candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021.  ((Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

Detroit News reported that the charges are expected to be filed in federal court later Thursday. 

A copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News says the FBI received multiple tips regarding Kelley’s presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The owner of a real estate firm, Kelley led large rallies at the state capitol in Lansing and Grand Rapids protesting the statewide COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates enforced by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to his campaign website. 

Ryan Kelley, a protest organizer, for the  American Patriot Rally organized by the Michigan United for Liberty for the reopening of businesses stands on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020. 

Ryan Kelley, a protest organizer, for the  American Patriot Rally organized by the Michigan United for Liberty for the reopening of businesses stands on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020.  ((Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images))

His campaign bio also noted that Kelley, exercising his Second Amendment rights, "guarded a Civil War Statue in his hometown of Allendale as it was threatened to be taken down by BLM and Antifa" during 2020 riots after George Floyd’s killing. 

