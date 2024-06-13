Fani Willis tells church congregation she's 'thriving' despite critics' attempts to 'humiliate' her

Embattled District Attorney Fani Willis spoke at a Georgia church Thursday, telling a boisterous group of congregants that she is "thriving" despite her critics' attempts to "humiliate" her.

The Fulton County DA is at the center of the sweeping case against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was indicted by Willis in August. Earlier this year, co-defendants accused Willis of having an "improper" affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the case.

Trump and several defendants are now at the Georgia Court of Appeals attempting to have Willis disqualified from the case, citing a conflict of interest. Willis is also under investigation by two state legislative committees and by federal lawmakers.

But Wills addressed the congregation at the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) for the Georgia AME’s Annual Planning Meeting, saying she is "thriving" despite the "attacks" on her.

"The Black woman in America is the most unprotected person in our society," she said. "I spend no time thinking about" what her critics say, Willis said.

FANI WILLIS FILES 'LAST DITCH EFFORT' TO DISMISS THE APPEAL TO HAVE HER DISQUALIFIED FROM TRUMP'S GEORGIA CASE

"I'm too busy celebrating our fineness, our beauty, our success, our wisdom, but most of all our hearts to be bothered by attacks from anyone. See, that's why they mad. Because why they over there running they mouth, I'm over here paying them no mind, thriving."

"I live the experience of a Black woman who is attacked and oversexualized," Willis said later. She also said that some of her critics mispronounce her name in an effort to "humilate" her.

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Oct. 4 will hear arguments by Trump's team that Willis should be disqualified, alleging she financially benefited from Wade's roughly $600,000 payout for his special prosecutor work through vacations he and Willis would share.

Both Wade and Willis denied they were in a romantic relationship prior to his hiring and that the couple would split the costs of their shared travels; Willis said she reimbursed Wade for her share of the trips in cash.

GEORGIA PROSECUTOR FANI WILLIS APPEALS AFTER JUDGE DROPS MULTIPLE TRUMP CHARGES

Both Willis and Wade insisted that their relationship started in 2022 after Wade was hired. But they contradicted testimony from Robin Yeartie, a former "good friend" of Willis and past employee at the DA's office.

Yeartie said she had "no doubt" that Willis and Wade's relationship started in 2019, after the two met at a conference.

In a CNN interview Wednesday night, Nathan Wade said the only thing he regretted about his relationship with the DA was "the timing of it."

Wade's interview was bizarrely interrupted when CNN anchor Caitlin Collins pressed Wade, "Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?"

"Yeah, so, we get into – there's been this effort to say that these exact dates are at issue and these exact dates," Wade said before his eyes turned to the side.

"I'm getting signals here," Wade then told Collins, looking away to others in the room.

TRUMP'S APPEAL TO DISQUALIFY FANI WILLIS FROM GA CASE GETS OCTOBER HEARING DATE

With cameras still rolling, Wade had his microphone removed and stepped to the corner with his consultant to talk privately before returning to his seat moments later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins revisited her question about the timeline of Wade's affair with Willis, and his answer shifted drastically.

"I believe that the public has through the testimony and other interviews, the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction. It is not a relevant issue in this case and I think we should be focusing on more of the facts in the indictment of the case," Wade said.

Fox News Digital's Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.