F-15 protecting Trump at Camp David made emergency landing on fuselage, officials say

An Air Force F-15 aircraft protecting President Trump while he was at Camp David over the weekend made an emergency landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after an in-flight emergency, officials said.

A spokesperson for the base said in a statement that the aircraft from the 142nd Fighter Wing was conducting "Operation NOBLE EAGLE" mission for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, when it diverted to the base around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The aircraft's landing gear malfunctioned and the aircraft came to rest on its fuselage," the statement said. "There were no injuries to the pilot and runway operations have been unaffected."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

The incident was not related to th Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover honoring health care workers in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Trump spent a "working weekend" at Camp David before returning to the White House Sunday afternoon and participating in a Fox News virtual townhall where he fielded questions about how to repair the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.