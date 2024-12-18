Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

'Evil terrorists': House GOP border hawks rally around Trump's deportation plan targeting 'cartel thugs'

Republican leaders said Congress needs to sanction sanctuary jurisdictions that are protecting criminal illegal immigrants from deportation

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
close
Trump reveals 'tough' day one border agenda including mass deportations Video

Trump reveals 'tough' day one border agenda including mass deportations

Former ICE Director Jonathan Fahey breaks down how the new administration can work with Democrats to tackle the crisis, including ending birthright citizenship, and reacts to more mysterious drones appearing over New Jersey.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Members of the House Border Security Caucus pledged to back President-elect Trump and his border czar Tom Homan’s mass deportation plans and vowed to crack down on "particularly pernicious" sanctuary city policies protecting "evil terrorists" and "cartel thugs."  

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, decried the historic level of illegal immigration under the Biden administration and the subsequent dramatic rise in migrant crime and gang activity, including the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

He called for the rest of Congress to stand behind Trump’s border security plans, saying that "every single one of these cartel thugs and evil terrorists needs to be deported immediately."

‘100% ON BOARD’: BORDER STATE OFFERS TRUMP MASSIVE PLOT OF LAND TO AID MASS DEPORTATION OPERATION

Migrants border security

Migrants are apprehended near the border wall in New Mexico, April 12, 2024. (Fox News)

"The American people can finally breathe a very big and deep sigh of relief," said Babin. "The disastrous Biden administration is coming to an end and with that, that will be an end of open borders, asylum abuse, lawlessness, sanctuary cities – all these will end as well."

"But for us, as members of the House Border Security Conference," Babin went on, "our job is just begun."

California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock also said congressional Republicans’ "first priority" must be passing the Secure the Border Act. He said this would "assure that future presidents cannot subvert the law as Biden has." 

"President Trump proved that simply enforcing laws can produce secure borders," he said. "But President Biden proved that a president intent on leaving our borders wide open can do so as well."

'PATTERN OF DISREGARD': RED STATES SEEK COURT ACTION AGAINST BIDEN ADMIN'S ‘SHAMEFUL’ BORDER WALL DISPOSAL

Tom Homan speaks

Incoming border czar Tom Homan spoke with Dr. Phil about the Trump administration's plan to deport illegal migrants. (The Dr. Phil Podcast YouTube channel)

McClintock also said Congress needs to sanction sanctuary jurisdictions that are protecting criminal illegal immigrants from deportation.

Texas Republican Rep. Michael Cloud backed this idea as well, saying that Republicans in Congress need to "steel our spine" to defund agencies and cities that serve as magnets to draw illegal immigrants into the country.

"As Congress, we need to defund the wrong things. We need to stop sending these agencies' money to do bad things. And that includes the magnet that continues to draw people here through wrong and illegal processes," he said. "So, we will have to take the tough votes. We will have to do the job that's required of us in Congress… to make sure that we make good on the promise that we have given the American people."

BLUE STATE FACES SPIKE IN MIGRANT SEX CRIMES AS TOP CITY PLEDGES RESISTANCE TO TRUMP DEPORTATIONS

Rep Michael Cloud

Rep. Michael Cloud speaks during the Freedom Caucus press conference on immigration outside the Capitol on March 17, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs called the sanctuary city issue "particularly pernicious."

He mentioned how his home state governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs, has pledged to resist Trump’s efforts to secure the border, saying she "unequivocally" "will not tolerate" the plan. Hobbs is one of several other Democratic leaders in over a dozen sanctuary states and dozens more sanctuary cities who have similarly pledged to resist the mass deportations. 

"The problem is this, when you prevent the arrest of a criminal, illegal alien, you prevent the safety of the community," said Biggs. "When you ignore the law, the community is put at risk."  

 NEW YORK VOTERS WANT STATE TO SUPPORT TRUMP DEPORTATIONS, POLL FINDS

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biggs said mayors and governors doubling down on sanctuary policies and pledging resistance are "going to find themselves in hot water," and will likely face obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting criminal cartel charges.

"The cartel knows that Donald Trump means business and Tom Homan means business," he said. "And, hopefully, Congress means business."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics