Eric Clapton raised eye-popping sum for RFK Jr's presidential campaign

Clapton also had dinner with Kennedy and his wife, Cheryl Hines

Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton raised $2.2 million for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at a recent campaign event.

Clapton performed at a Los Angeles fundraiser for Kennedy on Monday in support of his primary campaign against President Biden.

Video footage of the concert made its rounds online, showing the Yardbirds alum shredding in front of a Kennedy 2024 banner.

Eric Clapton and RFK Jr.

Eric Clapton, left, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Getty images)

The private concert brought in $2.2 million to Kennedy's campaign coffers, according to a campaign press release. The campaign said it raised $1 million while the remaining $1.2 million went to a political action committee supporting the Democrat's presidential bid.

Tickets to the fundraiser cost a cool $6,600, the Daily Mail reported.

Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton raised $2.2 million for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at a recent campaign event. (Harry Herd/Redferns)

"I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night," Kennedy said in the press release.

"I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again," Kennedy said. "Eric sings from the depths of the human condition."

"If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle," he added.

Clapton also joined Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines for dinner at their home alongside fellow music legend Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills & Nash fame, as well as former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, I-Hawaii.

Stills, however, backed away from Kennedy after the fundraiser, according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast reported that Stills was still behind Biden to be president in a statement through a spokesperson.

"I support President Biden," Stills said. "I was there as a guest to support Eric Clapton who performed."

Stephen Stills and David Crosby at Woodstock

American musicians Stephen Stills, left, and David Crosby of the group Crosby, Stills, & Nash performs on stage at the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, Bethel, New York, Aug. 17, 1969. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

