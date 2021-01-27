Ending Keystone pipeline was 'proof' the left prioritizes their agenda over working Americans: Rubio

The ending of the Keystone pipeline project was "proof" that the left prioritizes their agenda over American jobs, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on Wednesday.

"Getting rid of the Keystone pipeline will do nothing for the environment," Rubio told "Fox & Friends."

Ending the Keystone pipeline project will "upset" the United States’ Canadian allies and put 11,000 families on the "unemployment line" at a time when it's hard to find work, he added.

"And the kind of work that we need in this country, and they had no problem at the stroke of a pen putting eleven thousand people out of work."

LAID-OFF KEYSTONE XL WORKER SAYS DECISION TO CANCEL PIPELINE ‘IS GOING TO HURT A LOT OF PEOPLE’

In his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was meant to transport Canadian crude oil to the U.S., citing the climate-change crisis as the reason.

The move swiftly eliminated the estimated 11,000 U.S. jobs – including 8,000 union jobs – the project would have sustained in 2021.

Rubio said that ending the Keystone pipeline is "proof" that they care about their "far-left agenda" over American jobs.

"And so I think the proof is in their actions. They say they care about jobs. When the time comes to protect them, they choose the agenda of the far left over jobs for Americans and people are seeing it," Rubio said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And unfortunately, eleven thousand families have been hurt. And the arrogance of some of these people to say, well, we're going to find them other jobs in clean tech. Is that next week? Is that next month or are you talking about ten years from now? Because these families need to eat, pay rent, raise their family and raise their kids."