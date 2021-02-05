Emmet Sullivan, federal judge in Flynn case, announces retirement from full-time service on bench

Emmet Sullivan, the federal judge who oversaw the contentious politically-charged case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, is retiring from full-time status on the DC-based court.

He will take senior status in April, meaning he will have a reduced case schedule.

Sullivan, 73, oversaw separate cases dealing with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

His retirement will allow President Biden to name his replacement on the high-profile district court.

He was first appointed a local DC judge by President Reagan and named to his current post by President Clinton.

Sullivan was criticized by the Trump Justice Department for not immediately accepting the department’s decision to drop charges against Flynn, who had twice pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

Sullivan eventually allowed DOJ to drop the charges, and Trump later pardoned Flynn.