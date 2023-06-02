Elon Musk invites RFK Jr. to Twitter Spaces discussion after Instagram bans campaign account

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. received a personal invitation from Elon Musk to speak in a live discussion on Twitter after his campaign account was blocked on Instagram.

"Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban," Kennedy revealed Thursday in a Twitter post alongside a screenshot of the ban notice. "Can anyone guess why that’s happening?"

Musk responded to the tweet, offering to have a live discussion on Twitter's "Spaces."

"Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?" Musk wrote Friday morning.

BIDEN'S DEM OPPONENT ROBERT F. KENNEDY SIDES WITH ELON MUSK, VOWS TO END ‘CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX’

"Yes! How's Monday at 2 p.m. ET?" Kennedy responded to the Twitter CEO.

SEEING DOUBLE: AOC LASHES OUT AT TWITTER PARODY ACCOUNT ‘IMPERSONATING ME AND GOING VIRAL'

The invite comes just days after Kennedy agreed with Musk that Twitter had no "actual choice" but to fulfill censorship requests from the government, stating that it can "shut down platforms like Twitter or fine them into oblivion" for not complying.

"Private companies can resist, but governments can shut down platforms like Twitter or fine them into oblivion," Kennedy posted on the platform. "Enough!"

"I’m going to put a stop to that, at least in the U.S.," added the Democrat, who is challenging President Biden for the 2024 nomination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter's "Spaces" feature recently suffered technical difficulties during Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement of his entry into the 2024 presidential race, due to an overwhelming amount of users seeking to listen to the highly anticipated event.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.