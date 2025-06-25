Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Ella Emhoff feels 'trauma' returning to NYC polling station where she voted for Harris

Ella Emhoff endorsed Zohran Mamdani in May

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Former second daughter Ella Emhoff told her followers she had "mixed emotions" after casting her ballot in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary in the same place where she voted for her stepmother. (Credit: Tiktok/ @smellaemhoff)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she felt "a little trauma" while on her way to vote in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. Emhoff revealed that she was voting in the same polling station where she had cast her ballot for her stepmother, who ultimately suffered a crushing defeat in Nov. 2024.

"You know, I’m feeling a little trauma walking to the same polling station that I did to vote for Kamala. And you know, I’m just feeling a lot of hope," Emhoff said in a video posted to her Instagram story that has since expired.

Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff attends a watch party for Zohran Mamdani's primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, in New York City, June 24, 2025. (REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

REPUBLICANS USE MAMDANI BOMBSHELL VICTORY OVER CUOMO AS AMMUNITION TO BLAST DEMOCRATS AS EXTREMISTS

In the second part of the video, Emhoff sported an "I Voted" sticker and said she was "feeling a huge mix of emotions," adding that it was "spectacular seeing New York come together in this way and rally behind Zohran."

Emhoff was among several celebrity guests — including "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon and actor Kal Penn — at Zohran Mamdani’s watch party.

Ella Emhoff spotted at Zohran Mamdani's primary watch party

Ella Emhoff attends an election night gathering for New York mayoral candidate State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025, in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ERIC ADAMS WARNS ZOHRAN MAMDANI IS A 'SNAKE OIL SALESMAN' AFTER DEM SOCIALIST'S NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY WIN

While the results of the primary are unofficial, Mamdani claimed victory, and the other frontrunner in the race, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded.

Emhoff endorsed Mamdani in May in a video apparently filmed at Brooklyn Steel, a music venue in New York City, where Mamdani was holding an event.

"I’m passing the phone to the next mayor of New York City, who’s going to make New York happier, healthier and more affordable," Emhoff says in the video, which was a play on the "passing the phone" social media trend.

In the past month, Emhoff promoted Mamdani on her social media. In one post, she made a list of "big reminders," including urging New Yorkers not to rank Cuomo and to vote for Mamdani instead.

Zohran Mamdani delivers his victory speech in June 2025

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) speaks to supporters during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025, in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago)

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism from Republicans who see him as being a radical and from those who have accused him of being an antisemite. His proposals, such as implementing free public transit, creating a network of city-owned grocery stores and instituting free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., criticized Mamdani, saying that "a radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging antisemite will most likely win the New York City Democrat mayoral primary."

The New York City Board of Elections is set to release the official primary results on July 1, according to Fox 5.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

