Ella Emhoff feels 'trauma' returning to NYC polling station where she voted for Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she felt "a little trauma" while on her way to vote in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. Emhoff revealed that she was voting in the same polling station where she had cast her ballot for her stepmother, who ultimately suffered a crushing defeat in Nov. 2024.

"You know, I’m feeling a little trauma walking to the same polling station that I did to vote for Kamala. And you know, I’m just feeling a lot of hope," Emhoff said in a video posted to her Instagram story that has since expired.

In the second part of the video, Emhoff sported an "I Voted" sticker and said she was "feeling a huge mix of emotions," adding that it was "spectacular seeing New York come together in this way and rally behind Zohran."

Emhoff was among several celebrity guests — including "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon and actor Kal Penn — at Zohran Mamdani’s watch party.

While the results of the primary are unofficial, Mamdani claimed victory, and the other frontrunner in the race, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded.

Emhoff endorsed Mamdani in May in a video apparently filmed at Brooklyn Steel, a music venue in New York City, where Mamdani was holding an event.

"I’m passing the phone to the next mayor of New York City, who’s going to make New York happier, healthier and more affordable," Emhoff says in the video, which was a play on the "passing the phone" social media trend.

In the past month, Emhoff promoted Mamdani on her social media. In one post, she made a list of "big reminders," including urging New Yorkers not to rank Cuomo and to vote for Mamdani instead.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism from Republicans who see him as being a radical and from those who have accused him of being an antisemite. His proposals, such as implementing free public transit, creating a network of city-owned grocery stores and instituting free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., criticized Mamdani, saying that "a radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging antisemite will most likely win the New York City Democrat mayoral primary."

The New York City Board of Elections is set to release the official primary results on July 1, according to Fox 5.