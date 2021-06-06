Elise Stefanik announces she's pregnant with first child

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. announced Saturday that she is pregnant with her first child.

The New York Republican, who replaced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as party conference chair last month, shared the news on her Instagram page along with a photo of her – with husband Matt Manda holding her baby bump.

"We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of two will soon be three," Stefanik, 36, captioned the photo. "We're so excited to share that we are expecting a baby this fall and we cannot wait to meet our precious bundle of joy.

"Thank you for the warm wishes and prayers from so many. We are truly blessed," she added, signing it "Elise and Matt."

The couple married in 2017.

Several Republican politicians congratulated the couple on the news.

"Congratulations! So excited for you both!! Being a mom is the best job in the world!" former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote. Sanders has three young children herself.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and U.S. Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Jason Smith of Missouri and Larry Bucshon of Indiana were among the many others who left well wishes on Stefanik’s post.