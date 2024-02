Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Americans in the nation’s capital shared the most important issues impacting their 2024 election vote, with most telling Fox News that the economy was among their top priorities.

"I think people are really concerned about the economy," Sibusiso, a New Yorker, told Fox News. "Just make sure that the economy is in great shape. I think that that's what everybody needs right now."

Over the summer, President Biden started touting Bidenomics — a term created to promote his administration's work to rebuild the economy following the pandemic. But despite recent job growth numbers and cooling inflation after hitting a 40-year high in June 2022, 55% of registered voters preferred former President Trump to handle the economy compared to 33% favoring Biden, according to an NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters published on Feb. 4.

Inflation is "too high, and everybody's broke," Reginald, of Los Angeles, said. "It's like we're going back to the ‘20s and ’30s again. This is not making America great again, that's for sure."

High costs have remained a concern for some Americans, particularly as prices rose in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices climbed 3.1% from the same time last year, and inflation remained above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Others told Fox News women's rights, border security and climate change were among their top voting issues.

"Our border is an issue," Lori, a Texas native, told Fox News. "I feel like our border is not secure, and we need to secure that."

Sarah, from Boston, said abortion access was a top factor in her voting decisions.

"The most important issues are just to keep everybody's rights intact," Sue, also from Boston, said. "I think women's rights, reproductive rights, are hugely important."

Several voters told Fox News they prioritized a functioning government when considering their 2024 election decisions.

I want "sanity," Katherine, from Virginia, said.

Allie, of Washington, D.C., shared a similar sentiment.

"I'm just looking for stability," she said. "We need to keep things operating and functioning."