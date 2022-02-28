Sen. Grassley: Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings won't be 'in the gutter' like Dems did with Kavanaugh

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, vowed on "Fox & Friends" Monday Republicans will be "polite" when questioning Biden Supreme Court pick Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The ranking member of the Judiciary Committee said the Senate confirmation process will not "get down in the gutter" like Democrats did with Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

BIDEN'S SUPREME COURT PICK WILL PROMOTE 'WOKE AGENDA': LATINO LEADER

CHUCK GRASSLEY: Just like any nomination that comes before us, we're going to take Judge Jackson's nomination and we're going to vet it properly as we should, and then we're going to have this open hearing. And there's plenty of time between now and the time that Justice Breyer leaves to do this job thoroughly. We intend to do it thoroughly. But I can assure you of one thing: we're not going to have a comedy and a tragedy like the Democrats demonstrated to [Brett] Kavanaugh. We're going to be very forthright in our questioning, but we're going to be polite and we're not going to get down in the gutter like they did with Kavanaugh.

