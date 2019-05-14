'Does that seem accurate?': Donna Brazile pressed on Biden declaring Obama administration scandal-free

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile was pressed by the "Fox & Friends" hosts Tuesday on whether the Obama administration was truly scandal-free.

Speaking on the campaign trail in New Hampshire Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden said Barack Obama was an "incredible president" and during his two terms "there wasn't one single, solitary hint of scandal."

Biden warned that if Trump is given eight years in office, he will "forever and fundamentally change the character of this nation."

Co-host Steve Doocy noted many of Obama's critics would disagree with the characterization of a scandal-free administration. He pointed to the IRS' targeting of conservatives, the Fast & Furious "gunwalking" program and the Benghazi terror attack, among others.

Brazile, a Fox News contributor, said Biden did not make a mistake by declaring the Obama years scandal-free.

"Does that seem accurate to you?" Doocy pressed.

"Congress had an opportunity to look into all those so-called controversies," Brazile said. "Congress got the information they needed in order to litigate these issues."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade noted that former Attorney General Eric Holder was less than forthcoming with Fast & Furious documents, and co-host Ainsley Earhardt questioned if any commander-in-chief could have zero scandals after eight years in office.

On the state of the 2020 race, she said the deep field of Democratic presidential candidates are "playing catch-up" with Biden, but that she has not chosen a preferred candidate at this stage.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana was the latest to announce his run for the nomination on Tuesday.