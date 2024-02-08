Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Donald Trump wins U.S. Virgin Islands Republican presidential caucus

Four Republican delegates were at stake in the GOP presidential caucus in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump: I can flip New York, it’s changing Video

Trump: I can flip New York, it’s changing

Former President Donald Trump joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss facing four criminal cases and his plans to campaign in the South Bronx and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump can chalk up another victory in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Virgin Islands Republican Party on Thursday announced that Trump has won the GOP caucus in the island territory.

Nine delegates to the summer's GOP presidential nominating convention were up for grabs in the Virgin Islands contest, which was open only to Republican voters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump after New Hampshire win

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.  (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump and his last remaining major rival for the nomination – former U.N. ambassador and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – were on the ballot, as well as four other candidates who have dropped out of the 2024 race.

The caucus utilized ranked-choice voting. People casting a ballot ranked their choices, and if no candidate achieved a majority of the vote, the ranked choice process would have gone into effect.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics