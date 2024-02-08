Donald Trump wins U.S. Virgin Islands Republican presidential caucus

Former President Donald Trump can chalk up another victory in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Virgin Islands Republican Party on Thursday announced that Trump has won the GOP caucus in the island territory.

Nine delegates to the summer's GOP presidential nominating convention were up for grabs in the Virgin Islands contest, which was open only to Republican voters.

Trump and his last remaining major rival for the nomination – former U.N. ambassador and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – were on the ballot, as well as four other candidates who have dropped out of the 2024 race.

The caucus utilized ranked-choice voting. People casting a ballot ranked their choices, and if no candidate achieved a majority of the vote, the ranked choice process would have gone into effect.