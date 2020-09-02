Trump Jr. calls Pelosi's San Francisco salon trip latest example of 'liberal privilege'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., showed how liberals enjoy certain privileges that conservatives don't with her recent trip to a closed San Francisco salon for a wash and blowout, Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, told Fox News Radio Wednesday.

"Unlike Nancy Pelosi, I have to abide by the rules," Trump Jr. told "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla. "That's why I wrote the book 'Liberal Privilege,' because when you're a liberal, you can do whatever you want.

"You can hold people. You can force them to shut down your business ... With the liberals in charge, you're actually, in places like California and others, you'll get fined, ticketed, arrested for opening up your business so you can run your business and feed your family, but you won't get fined or arrested for looting someone else's business. What's going on in the Democrat Party is a disgrace."

Fox News has obtained security footage from the salon where Pelosi got her hair styled, despite a local ordinance keeping salons closed due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

The footage, timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, showed the California powerhouse walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill maintained that the speaker was following the rules as presented to her.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” he said.

Trump Jr. also indicated Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, enjoyed a double standard as well.

"Hunter's made a lot of money being Joe Biden's son," he said. "You know, getting $1.5 billion from the Chinese government. Jim Biden, his [Joe Biden's] brother, made a lot of money getting government contracts to build housing in Afghanistan or Iraq, these kind of places, even though he's never built a home in his life.

"If they were a decent family, Hunter's got his own issues beyond that, but if they were decent, if their entire family wasn't basically built around leeching off of his taxpayer-funded office for the last few decades, they would have the decency to be like, enough is enough," the president's son claimed.

"But the left wants Joe Biden to win, not because Joe Biden would be in charge, but because they can use him as camouflage," Trump Jr. insisted. "And he's like camouflage for the radical left. They're going to tell you it's moderate Joe. Look at his policies on the website. They're not moderate. They're not even close, it's Bernie Sanders' platform."

