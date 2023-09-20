Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump Jr. confirms his X account was 'hacked' after outrageous posts show up

The hacker wrote that Donald Trump was dead and North Korea was going to get 'smoked'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Donald Trump is hiding behind the walls of his golf clubs: Chris Christie Video

Donald Trump is hiding behind the walls of his golf clubs: Chris Christie

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie discusses former President Donald Trump's decision to skip the second primary debate and the ongoing UAW strike on 'Your World.'

Donald Trump Jr.'s personal account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked on Wednesday and began making erratic and absurd posts.

A spokesperson for Trump confirmed the hack to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, saying the content on the account had been "false and inflammatory." The account has more than 10 million followers.

"I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," read one of the hacker's posts.

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked," another read.

Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr.'s personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked on Wednesday and began making erratic and absurd posts. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The hacker also wrote an offensive post addressed to President Biden that ended with "f--- @joebiden."

Each of the posts has since been deleted, and Trump appears to have regained full control of his account. He has yet to write a post addressing the hack.

Eric Trump, Don Jr.'s younger brother, poked fun at him over the hack on X.

"What was @donaldtrumpjr's password? Don2024?" he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Donald Trump

The Trump family maintains a large following on Twitter, despite former President Trump mostly limiting his posts to the Truth Social platform. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The Trump family maintains a large following on X, despite former President Donald Trump mostly limiting his posts to his Truth Social platform.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Joseph Kushner, Theo Kushner, Eric Luke Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Eric Trump, left, joked that his brother Donal Trump Jr.'s password for his X account was "Don2024." (James Devaney/GC Images)

So far, there have been no indications of who was responsible for Wednesday's hack.

