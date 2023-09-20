Donald Trump Jr. confirms his X account was 'hacked' after outrageous posts show up

Donald Trump Jr.'s personal account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was hacked on Wednesday and began making erratic and absurd posts.

A spokesperson for Trump confirmed the hack to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, saying the content on the account had been "false and inflammatory." The account has more than 10 million followers.

"I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," read one of the hacker's posts.

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked," another read.

The hacker also wrote an offensive post addressed to President Biden that ended with "f--- @joebiden."

Each of the posts has since been deleted, and Trump appears to have regained full control of his account. He has yet to write a post addressing the hack.

Eric Trump, Don Jr.'s younger brother, poked fun at him over the hack on X.

"What was @donaldtrumpjr's password? Don2024?" he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The Trump family maintains a large following on X, despite former President Donald Trump mostly limiting his posts to his Truth Social platform.

So far, there have been no indications of who was responsible for Wednesday's hack.