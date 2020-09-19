Dolly Parton remembers RBG in poetic message

Legendary country music singer and actress Dolly Parton paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a tweet Saturday.

“She was small in stature, but even the tallest looked up to her. Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Parton wrote. “Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton.”

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 Friday, from complications related to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

She was the second women to serve on the Supreme Court and was known as a champion for women’s rights. Her work was portrayed by Academy Award-winning Felicity Jones in the 2018 movie, ‘On the Basis of Sex.’

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones said in a statement to Today.

"She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much," Jones added.

Many fellow actresses acknowledged the passing of the feminist icon, paying their respects through messages on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. The nation mourns this loss quite deeply,” wrote Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say 'who knows, one day you could be HER.' I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world,” said comedian Mindy Kaling.

And performer Jennifer Lopez, who met Ginsburg in August 2019, expressed her grief in a message on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to,” Lopez said.

Bader Ginsburg is remembered not only as a social justice warrior for women, but the LBGTQ community as well.