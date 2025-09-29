DOJ lawsuit claims Minnesota sanctuary policies allow 'dangerous criminals' to avoid removal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota over its sanctuary policies that the Trump administration says interfere with the federal government’s enforcement efforts on illegal immigration.

The complaint, filed Monday, names the State of Minnesota, Hennepin County, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, as defendants.

The complaint argues that not only are sanctuary policies illegal under federal law, but lead to the release of dangerous criminals who would otherwise be subject to removal, including illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

"Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "This Department of Justice will continue to bring litigation against any jurisdiction that uses sanctuary policies to defy federal law and undermine law enforcement."

Saint Paul characterized the lawsuit as an effective attack on the city’s "long-standing separation ordinance – an essential policy that promotes public safety, builds community trust, and reflects Saint Paul’s commitment to serving and protecting all residents regardless of immigration status."

"City employees don’t work for the president, we work for the people who live here. We will stand with our immigrant and refugee neighbors no matter how many unconstitutional claims the White House makes," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement. "We’ve proven our resolve in two successful court actions already this year, and we look forward to winning our third legal victory in a row against this embarrassing federal regime."

Monday’s complaint comes after Attorney General Bondi last month published a list of sanctuary jurisdictions that included Minnesota. Boston, New York City, New Jersey, Colorado and Los Angeles were among the other jurisdictions included.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, and the City of Minneapolis for comment.

The Trump Justice Department filed similar lawsuits against the cities of New York and Los Angeles over the summer as well as Boston earlier this month.