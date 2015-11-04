Does February GOP debate have a National Review problem?

When Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus "suspended" the party's agreement to hold a debate with NBC on February 26, he took care to say that whether or not NBC was involved, the debate, which was set to include questions from partner National Review, would go on as scheduled.

"While we are suspending our partnership with NBC News and its properties, we still fully intend to have a debate on that day, and will ensure that National Review remains part of it," Priebus wrote in a letter to NBC.

As the debate approaches, however, it's likely that critics will raise questions about the participation of National Review, the venerable conservative publication, because of a number of comments made by its writers and editors about Donald Trump. (I should put in a disclaimer high in the story: I worked for National Review from 2001 to 2009 and know, like and respect many of the people involved in this matter.)

To put it mildly, a lot of NR writers don't like Trump.

