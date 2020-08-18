DNC speakers: What to know about Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be on a slate of speakers who will address the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

During the virtual convention, Pelosi will try to rally support for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TUESDAY AT THE DNC: 'RISING STARS,' A FORMER PRESIDENT AND AOC'S ONE MINUTE

Pelosi, seen as one of the most powerful Democrats, was first elected to the House in 1987 in a special election to fill a vacancy after the death of Rep. Sala Burton. In November 2002, she was elected House minority leader.

Five years later, Pelosi made history by becoming the first woman Speaker of the House. She held the position until 2011, when Republicans took control of the House. She reclaimed the speaker position in 2019.

THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: WHAT TO KNOW

Pelosi has, at times, clashed with the progressive wing of her party -- notably with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- and is also a frequent critic of President Trump.

In 2013, she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, which is the birthplace of the American women’s rights movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP