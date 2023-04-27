DNC slams Trump for nicknaming 'Crooked Joe Biden,' says they have a 'better' one: 'Winner'

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic National Committee slammed former President Trump for nicknaming President Biden "Crooked Joe Biden," saying they have a "better" one—"winner."

The DNC was reacting to the "major announcement" Trump made during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon.

TRUMP RETIRES 'CROOKED HILLARY' NICKNAME, UNVEILS ‘CROOKED JOE BIDEN’

"I will be retiring the name ‘crooked’ from Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "And I’m going to give her a new name—I don’t know, like maybe lovely Hillary or beautiful Hillary—but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden."

Trump joked that Clinton is "out there someplace celebrating" the retirement of his 2016 nickname for her, and added that there has "never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden."

DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa told Fox News Digital on Thursday that Trump "and his family used his presidency to rake in billions—with a B—from shady deals with foreign countries like China and Saudi Arabia."

BIDEN, HARRIS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THEIR 2024 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

"Donald Trump may come up with a lot of nicknames for President Biden, but we have a better one: winner," Moussa said.

It is unclear which business deals Moussa was referring to.

Meanwhile, Trump, on Thursday, said Biden poses a "threat to democracy because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that is a very bad position to put our country in."

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP STILL TOP 2024 REPUBLICAN PREFERENCE, DESANTIS SLIPPING

"Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous," Trump said, adding that the nation is "in serious decline" and has "lost its way."

"We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again," Trump said. "We can do it. It’s not too late."

He added: "2024 is the final battle. If we don't take over, we’re not going to have a country anymore."