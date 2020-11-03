Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
DHS says voting machine problems in Georgia, NY, Missouri aren't cyberattacks

DHS officials maintained these were typical challenges with election technology

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Voting machine problems Tuesday in Spalding County in Georgia and Rochester, N.Y., were being monitored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, officials said.

DHS officials maintained these were typical challenges with election technology and there was no indication of malicious activity.

During a conference call with reporters, DHS officials said they were also keeping an eye on issues with voting machines in Missouri.

OHIO COUNTY USING BACKUP PAPER SYSTEM TO CHECK IN VOTERS AFTER TECHNICAL ISSUES

Director Christopher Krebs said at the briefing he does not see any kind of cyberattack out there at this point.

"When you see tech challenges or failures, it is very, very, very, rarely a cyber issue, based on everything we've seen, that's what's going on out there," he said.

Krebs added that the states were addressing the issues with their respective vendors.

In Spalding County, local sheriff officials confirmed the technical difficulties, which happened at locations across the county shortly after voting began, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The problem was being addressed but officials warned of longer lines to vote.

The station reported paper ballots were being used for the time being.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

