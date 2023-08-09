Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney over 'dereliction of duty' on crime

DeSantis' office says State Attorney Monique Worrell allowed criminals to 'escape the full consequences' of their actions

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell for "dereliction of duty" on crime via an executive order on Wednesday.

DeSantis' office says that Worrell has routinely allowed murderers and other violent offenders to "escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct."

This is the second time DeSantis has taken drastic action against a Florida prosecutor who he says failed to do their jobs.

Split image of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney Monique Worrell

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida, May 1, 2023. At right, State Attorney Monique H. Worrell holds a press conference, on March 9, 2023.  (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty Images | Orlando Sentinel/Contributor/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

