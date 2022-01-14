Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis rips Biden as 'Brandon in the White House,' says 'he's not had a very good year'

Florida governor gives nod to 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Ron DeSantis reacts to Biden, media critiques Video

Ron DeSantis reacts to Biden, media critiques

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked President Biden in a podcast episode Friday, questioning the president's ability to do his job and giving a nod to the anti-Biden "Let's go, Brandon" chant. 

"All the problems you see with our country, and there's a huge amount of problems with Brandon in the White House," DeSantis joked to his conservative audience. 

"I mean look, the guy is not clicking on all cylinders, he's not had a very good year," DeSantis added.

"Let's go Brandon" is a phrase used by critics of the president as an insult, drawing from a widely-publicized incident where a reporter accidentally mistook NASCAR fans' chant of "F--- Joe Biden" as "Let's Go Brandon."

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, says "there's a huge amount of problems with Brandon in the White House."

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, says "there's a huge amount of problems with Brandon in the White House." ( Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DeSantis dropped the same joke again, saying that his state was "beating" the Biden administration's pushes for tighter COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

"We're still strong in the state of Florida. We're beating Brandon in Florida," DeSantis said. 

DeSantis boasted about his populist success in Florida, claiming that regulation-weary citizens were coming to the Sunshine State for "freedom," compared to "basket case" blue states.

"When I got elected, there were about 300,000 more registered Democrats in Florida than Republicans," DeSantis told the audience. "Well now, for the first time in history, we have more Republicans than Democrats, and we're gaining more and more every single month."

DeSantis and Biden have traded criticisms as the president's approval ratings have slumped 

DeSantis and Biden have traded criticisms as the president's approval ratings have slumped  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The governor also sought to quell fears that a surge of interstate transplants would undo the state's conservative majority.

"There's been more Republicans than Democrats from each of those states," he claimed of the influx of residents from more liberal states, adding, "Had I not won 2018, this state would be a basket case, just like those states."

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

