DeSantis’ response to viral ‘Rich Men’ song question gets loud reaction from crowd

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the "rich men north of Richmond" in Washington, D.C. have put Americans in the economic "situation" they find themselves in.

DeSantis was asked about Virginia musician Oliver Anthony's hit song "Rich Men North of Richmond" during Wednesday's Republican presidential debate.

The GOP presidential candidate said our "country is in decline" but that the "decline is not inevitable."

"It's a choice. We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline," DeSantis said. "And it starts with understanding we must reverse Bidennomics so that middle-class families have a chance to succeed again."

"We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can't afford groceries, a car or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings," he continued. "That is wrong."

DeSantis said America "also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars" and that those "rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation."

"And finally, we need to lower your gas prices. We're going to open up all energy production," he continued. "We will be energy-dominant again in this country. I showed it could be done in the state of Florida. I pledge to you as your president, we will get the job done and I will not let you down."

The eight candidates met Wednesday night for the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the one and two spots on the debate stage as former President Trump refused to hop into the conversation.

Additionally, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum took the debate stage on crutches after tearing his ACL.

Meanwhile, Biden was declared the Democratic nominee by Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.