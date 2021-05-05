DeSantis announces $1,000 bonuses to Florida first responders: 'We're funding the police and then some'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his state would be rewarding the police and other first responders with $1,000 bonuses for doing their lifesaving work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, flanked by first responders and members of law enforcement during a news conference in front of the Satellite Beach Police Department.

During the event he also announced he would sign the state's budget.

The police officers surrounding the governor applauded DeSantis for the move, which he said would fund the police "and then some," throwing sand in the face of progressives who want to defund law enforcement.

"I asked the legislature in this legislative session, we need to do bonuses for law enforcement," DeSantis said. "Some wanted to defund the police, we’re funding the police, and then some."

LOUISVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT STRUGGLES TO RECRUIT NEW STAFF IN DEFUND THE POLICE ERA

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody — whose husband is a Drug Enforcement Administration agent — also weighed in on Twitter, lauding DeSantis and the Florida legislature for the bonuses.

"Amazing news on this greatly deserved bonus for our first responders and law enforcement officers!" Moody wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you, [DeSantis], [Florida state Senate] and [Florida House of Representatives] for prioritizing the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our state," she added.

Satellite Beach Police Chief and president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association gave kudos to DeSantis for his "unwavering" support of police and first responders.

"With your strong and consistent leadership, law enforcement can count on you [...]," Pearson said. "And most importantly, the people of Florida can count on you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The $1,000 payments will be doled out to every first responder who continued their work through the coronavirus pandemic — including firefighters, EMTs and the aforementioned police — in a one-time payment.

DeSantis’ announcement comes as progressives continue to pound the drum calling for the defunding of police following the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.