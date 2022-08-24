Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

DeSantis blasts 'little elf' Fauci: 'Chuck him across the Potomac'

Dr. Fauci announced on Monday he is stepping down as NIAID Director in December

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis called Dr. Anthony Fauci a "little elf" during a Wednesday speech and said that someone needs to "chuck him across the Potomac."

"I'm just sick of seeing him. I know he says he's gonna retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac!," DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the comment during a Florida GOP "Keep Florida Free" event in Seminole County.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as President Biden's chief medical adviser announced on Monday that he will be stepping down in December.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Governor announced that the state is suing the federal government to allow cruises to resume in Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Governor announced that the state is suing the federal government to allow cruises to resume in Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden," Fauci said. "I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career."

Fauci stressed in the statement that he is not "retiring" but rather "moving on from my current positions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," Fauci said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics