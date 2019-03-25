Dershowitz: Mueller 'hedged,' should have said 'unequivocally' no obstruction

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that while Robert Mueller got most things right in his report on possible collusion between the president and Russia, he ultimately “hedged” and left the report open for political debate.

“Two cheers for Mueller… He was right about collusion or conspiracy and he was right in the end about obstruction, not bringing any charges. But he was wrong not to say unequivocally ‘look we looked at the evidence and there is no case for obstruction,’” Dershowitz said.

“There is no case for obstruction. You can’t obstruct justice if you engage in your constitutionally authorized acts. Firing, pardoning, helping the Justice Department make decisions. That should have been the end of the inquiry."

Attorney General William Barr released "principal conclusions" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's completed Russia probe in a four-page letter sent Sunday to Capitol Hill lawmakers.

The letter stated that Mueller did not establish evidence that President Trump's team or any associates of the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election -- "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

Dershowitz added that Mueller's conclusive report ultimately mirrored former FBI director James Comey’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, saying he would not indict her but condemning her actions.

“Now what we have is a Comey situation, like with Hillary Clinton. Comey said ‘on the one hand I’m not going to indict Clinton, on the other hand what she did was terrible.’ So, Democrats got something out of it. Republicans got something out of it,” Dershowitz said.

“Same thing is true here, the Republicans are saying vindication, the Democrats are saying this is an invitation to more investigations.”

Dershowitz added, “That’s not what prosecutors are supposed to do, they’re supposed to decide up and down, indict or not indict and then shut up. That’s it. Move on.”

The attorney also spoke out against critics who have maligned him over his analysis of the Trump investigation. Dershowitz, who describes himself as a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, defended himself saying “I call them as I see them.”

“What they want is to distort the facts and the law to come out against Trump,” Dershowitz said.