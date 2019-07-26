Dems launch ‘impeachment investigation’ with bid for grand jury info, insist Mueller delivered

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said Friday they are proceeding with what they called an “impeachment investigation,” as they insisted former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered damning testimony against President Trump in this week's hearing despite concerns from many on the left that his appearance was faltering and broke little new ground.

As a major next step, Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced that the committee would file a petition in court on Friday to obtain grand jury materials from the former special counsel’s investigation.

Nadler called the grand jury materials “critically important” for their investigation. In the petition, Democrats on the committee noted that because Justice Department policies do not allow the prosecution of a sitting president, the House of Representatives is “the only institution of the federal government” that can hold Trump accountable.

“The House must have access to all evidence,” Nadler said. “We are exercising our constitutional authority. We are continuing the investigation of President Trump’s malfeasances, and we will do and consider what we have to consider including whether we should recommend Articles of Impeachment to the House. We may, we may not. It remains to be seen.”

Nadler also said the committee would seek to enforce subpoenas for former White House Counsel Don McGahn, in another escalation of their anti-Trump probes.

But while Nadler and other senior Democratic leaders made clear they're keeping impeachment on the table -- without committing to it publicly -- colleagues who spoke alongside him at the same press conference described these investigative steps as a clear precursor to a formal decision on recommending impeachment articles.

“We are crossing the threshold,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said. “When you think about the mode we were operating under before, it was an oversight. This is now crossing the threshold with this filing, and officially entering into an examination into whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment—I just want to make that point clear.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., added that the petition marks “the first time” that the committee is sending a “telegraph to the court that one of the remedies we have is impeachment.”

“This is an impeachment investigation, on whether we should introduce articles of impeachment to Congress,” he said.

And Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said that the petition to the court Friday will help the committee “delve even further.”

“We are not running away from articles of impeachment,” she said. “We are building it on a trail of misconduct that was evidenced very deeply on Wednesday.”