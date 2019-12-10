

Dems announce two impeachment charges - House Dems, Trump admin reach trade deal - Warren continues to drop - GOP does Election Day 'dry run'



DEMS ANNOUNCE TWO IMPEACHMENT CHARGES

AP: “House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by the chairmen of the impeachment inquiry committees, stood at the Capitol for what she called a ‘solemn act.’ Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House. Trump insisted he did nothing wrong and his reelection campaign called it ‘rank partisanship.’ … The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares for voting, as it has only three times in history against a U.S. president. Approval of the charges would send them to the Senate in January, where the Republican majority would be unlikely to convict Trump.”



Senate looks to push impeachment trial to January - Politico: “Senators are unlikely to let a little thing like impeachment ruin their holiday plans. As soon as the House impeaches President Donald Trump, the Senate is, in theory, required to immediately begin a trial. But for a multitude of reasons, both strategic and mundane, senators say they are aiming to reach an agreement to take a breather and come back for the trial in January. Despite bipartisan hopes of not letting impeachment drag on, no one in the Senate seems to want to sacrifice their Christmas or New Year’s. And though nothing has been finalized, senators expect party leaders who have sway on the matter to agree in the coming days. ‘That’s the last thing we want to do is be here over Christmas,’ Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said. … ‘Impeachment is a huge issue. And I don’t think we should rush into it,’ Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said. ‘We ought to find a way to wait till January, get through the holidays and then tackle it.’”



Trump lashes out at FBI director - WaPo: “President Trump lashed out Tuesday morning at FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, saying that ‘he will never be able to fix the FBI’ based on his reaction to a Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the bureau’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign. ‘I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,’ Trump tweeted. ‘With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!’ The 434-page report rebutted conservatives’ accusations that top FBI officials were driven by political bias to illegally spy on Trump advisers as part of the investigation of election interference by Russia, but it also found broad and ‘serious performance failures’ requiring major changes. In a statement Monday, Wray, a Trump appointee, said he had ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the report’s recommendations, adding that he would not hesitate to take ‘appropriate disciplinary action if warranted.’”



Poll: Trump approval remains steady - Monmouth University: “Just over 4-in-10 (43%) registered voters feel that Trump should be reelected, while a majority (54%) say it is time to have someone new in the Oval Office. These numbers have not really budged in the past month (42% reelect and 55% someone new in November). The current results are statistically similar to late September when news broke about the Ukraine call (39% reelect and 57% someone new) and August when the House impeachment inquiry was just getting started (39% reelect and 57% someone new). … Trump currently has a personal rating of 46% favorable and 52% unfavorable among registered voters. The president’s personal rating has grown slightly more positive since news of the Ukraine call first broke, but the shifts so far are not statistically significant.”



HOUSE DEMS, TRUMP ADMIN REACH TRADE DEAL

Fox Business: “The United States, Mexico and Canada have reached a historic trade deal. ‘There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA,’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a press conference announcing her caucus's support of the agreement. Major U.S. stock indexes turned positive after the announcement. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland are expected to be in Mexico City on Tuesday for a signing ceremony. The deal must now be ratified by all three countries. A House vote, delayed as Democrats fought to improve enforcement mechanisms after winning a majority in the chamber in November 2018, is slated for next week. The modifications had delayed Congressional approval, raising the possibility that the deal might not be ratified this year since Congress adjourns Dec. 20, and prompted criticism from President Trump and his allies.”



SCOREBOARD

DEMOCRATIC 2020 POWER RANKING

Biden: 26.6 points (↑ 0.6 points from last wk.)

Warren: 18.2 points (↓ 1.2 points from last wk.)

Sanders: 17.4 points (↑ 0.2 points from last wk.)

Buttigieg: 10 points (↓ 0.2 points from last wk.)

[Averages include: Monmouth University, Quinnipiac University, CNN, NBC News/WSJ and ABC News/WaPo.]



TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 43.2 percent

Average disapproval: 52.8 percent

Net Score: -9.6 percent

Change from one week ago: ↑ 0.2 points

[Average includes: Monmouth University: 46% approve - 52% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 40% approve - 54% disapprove; CNN: 43% approve - 53% disapprove; NPR/PBS/Marist: 44% approve - 51% disapprove; Gallup: 43% approve - 54% disapprove.]



WARREN CONTINUES TO DROP

Monmouth University: “Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters continue to be divided over who they want to put up against Trump in 2020. The top contenders continue to be [Joe] Biden (26%), [Bernie] Sanders (21%), and [Elizabeth] Warren (17%). However, these three are in a slightly different order than where they stood last month (23% Biden, 23% Warren, and 20% Sanders) or in late September (28% Warren, 25% Biden, and 15% Sanders). [Pete] Buttigieg is the preferred choice of 8% of Democratic-identifying voters (similar to 9% in November and 5% in September). [Mike] Bloomberg enters the race at 5% support nationally. … Other candidates registering support in the current poll are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (4%), [Andrew] Yang (3%), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2%) and seven other candidates who earn 1% or less. The poll also finds that more Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters continue to prefer a candidate who would be stronger against Trump even if they disagree with that candidate on most issues (56%) than say they want a nominee who aligns with them on the issues but would have a hard time beating Trump (30%).”



Move over Green New Deal, Warren wants it blue - Axios: “Elizabeth Warren is out with new plans to speed up offshore wind projects, expand marine sanctuaries, and bolster use of oceans to soak up carbon emissions. Those are three pillars of the far wider ‘Blue New Deal’ — a riff on the ‘Green New Deal’ concept — on ocean policy that the Democratic White House hopeful unveiled Tuesday. Politically, the plan's arrival follows Warren's recent slide in the polls after challenging Joe Biden for frontrunner status in the fall. There's plenty of competition for the green mantle as Bernie Sanders, Warren's rival for progressive voters, touts his plans. Billionaire climate advocates like Mike Bloomberg — who is at UN climate talks in Spain today — and Tom Steyer are spending heavily.”



Warren shakes up campaign strategy - Fox News: “From Iowa to New Hampshire to South Carolina, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is shaking up her routine, changing her format on the campaign trail to include more interaction with voters and getting more aggressive with a top-tier rival for the Democratic nomination. And the progressive senator from Massachusetts appears to continue to back away from a once-orthodox approach toward a government-run, ‘Medicare-for-all’ health care system. The changes come as the one-time co-front-runner in the Democratic nomination race has seen her poll numbers deteriorate the past month in national surveys… Out was the long stump speech and in was an abbreviated version, which allowed for a big increase in the number of questions she takes from the audience.”



Consulting group gives Buttigieg okay to disclose clients - NYT: “Mayor Pete Buttigieg will disclose his management consulting clients, open his fund-raisers to reporters and reveal the names of people raising money for his presidential campaign, his campaign announced Monday, a series of significant concessions toward transparency for a candidate under increasing pressure to release more details about his personal employment history and campaign finances. The announcements follow several days of intense questioning surrounding Mr. Buttigieg’s work for McKinsey & Company, the management consulting firm that was his first post-college employer. The company said on Monday that it would allow Mr. Buttigieg to disclose the clients he worked for at the firm from 2007 to 2010, acceding to a request the Buttigieg campaign made last month and the candidate himself amplified in public last week.”



Gabbard opts out of next Dem debate without qualifying - Fox News: “Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, announced late Monday that she won't be attending the Democrats' next debate ‘regardless’ of whether she qualifies. Gabbard, who previously flirted with the idea of skipping an earlier debate, appeared more assertive about bowing out of the upcoming debate being hosted by PBS and Politico on Dec. 19. ‘For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,’ Gabbard tweeted. ‘I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.’ Gabbard had met the donor requirement to qualify for the December debate but had yet to meet a requirement that she earn 4-percent support in at least four national or early-state polls…”



GOP DOES ELECTION DAY ‘DRY RUN’

AP: “A full year before Election Day 2020, Republicans quietly executed a ‘dry run’ of President Donald Trump’s massive reelection machine. They activated tens of thousands of volunteers and tested phone bank capabilities and get-out-the-vote operations in every state in the nation. Before and after the sprawling exercise, GOP officials coordinated thousands of so-called ‘MAGA Meet ups’ to organize and expand their network of Trump loyalists, paying close attention to battlegrounds like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And on Tuesday, Trump himself will face thousands more cheering supporters in Pennsylvania, his fourth appearance in the swing state this year. … Defiant Democrats insist that Trump is not getting a free pass in the nation’s top general election battlegrounds. They note that the ‘dry run’ played out on the same week that Republicans suffered embarrassing losses across several states. But others are willing to acknowledge the reality: Much of the Democratic Party’s energy and star power will ignore critical swing states like Pennsylvania for much of the next six months.”



