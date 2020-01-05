AOC calls Trump 'a monster' over threat to Iran; Omar, other Democrats warn of potential 'war crimes'

Outspoken Democrats -- from far-left "Squad" members to 2020 presidential hopefuls -- wasted little time Saturday in denouncing President Trump's warning to Iran about possible retaliation for the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., answered by calling the president a “monster.”

“This is a war crime," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children -- which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites - does not make you a ‘tough guy,’ It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster.”

TRUMP WARNS IRAN: US HAS TARGETED '52 IRANIAN SITES' AND WILL 'HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD' IF NEEDED

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Trump of "threatening to commit war crimes." "God help us all!" she added.

ILHAN OMAR VOWS TO STOP TRUMP FROM CREATING 'DISTRACTION' WAR IN IRAN

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., expressed a similar message.

AOC SLAMS TRUMP, SAYS SOLEIMANI STRIKE RISKS 'LIVES OF MILLIONS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE'

“You are threatening to commit war crimes," Warren wrote. "We are not at war with Iran. The American people do not want a war with Iran. This is a democracy. You do not get to start a war with Iran, and your threats put our troops and diplomats at greater risk. Stop.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden accused the president of "irrational" behavior.

GREG GUTFELD POKES FUN AT DEMOCRATS BIDEN, BLOOMBERG FOR THEIR LATEST CAMPAIGN FOIBLES

“The more the walls close in on this guy, the more irrational he becomes,” Biden wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his message Saturday, Trump had warned Iran that the U.S. had already identified 52 sites in the country that its military could target in the event of a retaliatory Iranian strike against the U.S.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said "harsh retaliation is waiting” for the United States after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad early Friday.